The 15th-anniversary re-release of Coraline has passed a major global box office milestone. The 2009 stop-motion animated movie based on the Neil Gaiman novella of the same name is having an incredible second run three weeks after releasing in theaters.

Since its re-release on August 15, Coraline has become the highest-grossing re-release of the decade at the domestic box office, even outcrossing 2022’s Avatar (2009), which raked in $24.7 million. In its third weekend of release, Coraline crossed a massive box office milestone to become the fifth highest-grossing re-release of all time at the global box office.

According to Animation magazine, Coraline’s re-release domestic cume now stands at $32.1M and overseas total at $18.3M. This brings the global sum to $50.4M. This makes Coraline the fifth highest-grossing re-release behind Halloween, Avatar, Titanic 3-D, and Footloose. Here’s where Coraline ranks among the top 5.

Avatar – $76 Million Halloween – $70 million Titanic 3-D – $70 million Footloose – $63.5 million Coraline – $50.4 million

In addition to Coraline, The Phantom Menace, The Mummy, eight live-action Spider-Man movies, Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Shrek 2 were also re-launched in theaters. However, none of those titles have made a significant impact. Coraline currently sits at a “fresh” 91% score on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

The film was released in 2009 to moderate success, earning $75 million domestically and $124 million worldwide. The film’s current earnings are $115.8 million at the domestic box office and $183.9 million worldwide.

