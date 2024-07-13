Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves have been in happy relationships with their respective partners for years now. But do you know the two revered actors are married to each other? Well, this is exactly what Ryder revealed in an old interview, and Reeves reiterated.

The two starred together in the 1992 film Bram Stoker’s Dracula, helmed by Francis Ford Coppola, where they had to shoot a wedding scene. Well, it turns out the producers employed a real priest on the sets, who officiated the wedding between the duo.

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves Got Married on the Sets of Bram Stoker’s Dracula

The whole fiasco took place when Ryder’s character, Mina Harker, and Reeves’ character, Jonathan Harker, had to tie the knot for a scene in Dracula. To make the scene look authentic, director Ford Coppola made a real Romanian priest carry out the wedding. “We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life,” Ryder revealed in an interview.

“In that scene, Francis used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master, and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married,” the Stranger Things actress added. Reeves, who was also present during the interview as the two promoted their 2018 rom-com Destination Wedding, did not quite remember the whole incident.

“We said yes?” the John Wick actor asked with surprise, to which Ryder replied, “Don’t you remember that? It was on Valentine’s Day.” Reeves then jokingly acknowledged, “Oh my gosh, we’re married.”

Reeves Revealed Ryder Calls Him ‘Husband’

Reeves then readdressed his accidental marriage to Ryder on The Talk in 2019, revealing that the actress calls him ‘husband’ in jest. “Once in a while, I will get a text, ‘Hello, husband.’ I didn’t really believe her, and then Francis Ford Coppola, the director of Dracula, contacted Winona and said publicly that, yeah, that really happened, the priest did a full ceremony, and Winona and I got married,” the actor said.

Well, Ryder and Reeves surely do make a great couple but have no plans to actually say ‘I do’ to each other as the actress has been in a longtime relationship with fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn for over a decade now, and the actor has been going strong with his visual artist girlfriend, Alexandra Grant.

