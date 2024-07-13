When General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher Was Embroiled In Off-Screen Guardianship Drama Before His Tragic Death: "Taken Advantage Of By A Family Member"

Tyler Christopher, The General Hospital once married to actress Eva Longoria, died last year at the age of 50 in his San Diego apartment. The actor was suffocated to death due to acute alcohol intoxication. Before the tragic demise, Tyler Christopher struggled with alcohol use for years and was placed under the guardianship of his sister — an arrangement he claimed he was being “taken advantage of.”

Tyler Christopher joined General Hospital in 1996 as Prince Nikolas Cassadine. He also portrayed his lookalike, Connor Bishop. The actor had recurring roles on General Hospital until 2016 and even won a 2016 Daytime Emmy Award for his performance.

Shortly before his death, in a 2023 interview with Bloomberg Law, Tyler Christopher, who struggled with addiction, alleged that his sister took advantage of a dark time in his life.

Christopher alleged while he was recovering in 2020, his sister filed a petition in 2020 to put him under guardianship after he fell two times because of his drinking and one time fractured his skull that, causing a brain bleed.

Christopher alleged his sister spent $40,000 of his money for her own personal use, including to pay her credit card bills and spending his money on her son. He told Bloomberg Law, “I never thought in a million years that I would be taken advantage of by a family member.”

Meanwhile, his sister denied the allegation, saying, “If I hadn’t been his Guardian, he’d be DEAD!”

Christopher’s sister told the publication before the guardianship ended in 2021, and she emailed her brother, slamming him over the accusation. She wrote, “I would have never done you wrong, not before your injury, during or after and for some reason you think I need your money … I DON’T TYLER!, Sad that you don’t even trust me. That’s what hurts the most.”

Tyler Christopher Christopher was previously married to Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004. He married Brienne Pedigo. With whom he shared two children, Greysun James Christopher and Boheme Christopher.

