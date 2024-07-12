Kris Jenner Once Admitted She Was Skeptical About 25-Year Age Gap With BF Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner has been head over heels with her long-time boyfriend, Corey Gamble. The 68-year-old actress, who has a 25-year age gap between her and Gamble, once opened up about their relationship in an episode of “The Kardashians.”

At the time, Kris and Gamble jetted off to Europe for Paris Fashion Week to support Kendall Jenner. During their time there, the couple carved out some romantic one-on-one time, where Kris shared, “I love being in Paris with Corey because Corey and I started dating in Paris, so he always plans a really special night for us while we’re here.”

She continued reflecting on their age gap, “I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like why do you want to date somebody who is older than you? I didn’t get the age gap, and then he taught me that age is just a number. It’s a f—ing big number, but it’s a number!”

Kris explained, “Listen, I can’t explain someone’s chemistry or why people fall in love, but it’s been an amazing almost 10 years, and we have a great time.”

Even recently, Kris admitted that she’s in no rush to marry Gamble but isn’t ruling out marriage entirely. During a recent episode of “The Kardashians,” Kris met up with her friends Faye Resnick and Kathy Hilton and explained the situation about her upcoming hysterectomy surgery. When Kathy asked, “I thought you were gonna tell me you’re getting married!” Kris replied with a laugh, “I mean, not right this very second!”

She teased, “I mean, you guys can totally be bridesmaids when I get married. So maybe when I’m 70!”

Kris and Gamble first met in August 2014 in Ibiza at a mutual friend’s birthday party. Shortly after their first meeting, they began dating and have been together ever since. While the two usually show off each other on their socials, they keep their romance private.

New episodes of The Kardashians arrive Thursdays at 12 am ET on Hulu.

Must Read: Drake Once Got Accused Of Having S*x With Kris Jenner By Kanye West, The Rapper Had Allegedly Claimed It & Said “That Was Hard”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News