The Kardashian-Jenners family have been in the spotlight for a long time ever since their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians began to air. The family members often shared some of their regrets, thrills and surprises over the years — including some pretty juicy and NSFW s*x confessions.

However, a clip featuring Kris Jenner and her daughters, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, went viral on TikTok a few years ago. In the viral video, Momager bragged about having hot s*x with Corey Gamble with her daughters, which made many viewers uncomfortable.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alums are having lunch together when their momager brings up the topic of s*x. Kris Jenner mentioned she had “make-up all over her face” after she had a “make-out session” with Corey “in the car.”

Khloe Kardashian looked surprised when she discovered her mother’s shirt “was not on right.” Kris mentioned that her boyfriend needed to rest because they were “up all night.” On the other hand, Kendall Jenner seemed uncomfortable when Kris said that tiramisu was the “s*x dessert.” Kris started laughing when she screamed, “I can’t stop thinking about s*x.”

Watch the Video below:

When the TikTok video was shared on Reddit, users jumped into the comments section to discuss KWTK’s cringe-worthy scene. One user said, “That makes me uncomfortable as hell, so I can’t even imagine how bad it was for Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian,” while another user wrote, “I hate that I can relate to Kendall in this situation.”

A third user mentioned, “Kris Jenner keeps commenting about how she just had a make-out session with Corey and how they were banging all night. The girls are visibly uncomfortable throughout the conversation.” A fourth person wrote, “Does anyone want to hear about their mom’s s*x life?” However, another user found the viral video funny, “I don’t know. I love Kris. She’s so funny!”

