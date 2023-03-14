The Kardashian clan is no stranger to photoshop fails, and the latest to fall prey from the family was Khloe Kardashian after she posted a few sultry pics of hers on Instagram. The internet quickly got into action after many social media users realized how badly her pictures were photoshopped.

Realizing her mistake, the 38-year-old social media star deleted her pictures, but the screenshots of the same had already made their way to the internet. In one of the now-deleted pics, the reality star’s right leg can be seen awkwardly bent inward at the hem of her silver dress. It appears as if Kardashian was trying to make her leg look slimmer.

According to Page Six, another deleted picture of Khloe Kardashian looked weird when the fans on social media noticed how her upper and lower glutes looked disproportionate to one another. Her backside looked enhanced as she appeared to snatch in her waist.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Social media users did not hesitate to call out Khloe Kardashian for her epic failed photoshopped pictures. One user posted, “Hey whatya know, @khloekardashian got caught photoshopping another one of her pictures. Didn’t she and the rest of her family claim they don’t photoshop? just be honest!!! Seriously I bet most ppl wouldn’t hate your family so much if you were just honest.”

One joked, “@khloekardashian has one less employee on payroll today. Appears to be easier to photoshop them out of the picture.” Another individual quipped, “@khloekardashian should teach photoshop – she’s a master.”

One user tweeted, “All her photos are photoshopped. I would love to see what she really looks like” as another asked, “Why is it so hard for them to take a regular picture?” One person concluded, “Why to get surgery if you are still going to photoshop?”

Khloe Kardashian decided to get rid of her pictures and shared a few new ones, but they, too, looked heavily edited. In one of the new pics, the carousel from the background seemed warped to slim down her waist. She captioned the post, “Shimmer and Shine Baby! It’s a must for the twins 40th birthday” which she shared from BFFs Malika Haqq and Khadijah Shaye Haqq’s birthday party.

