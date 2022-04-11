The Kardashians are once again back with brand new episodes and this time they have their own series on Hulu. Well, out of the three sisters, Khloe Kardashian never fails to speak up about what’s on her mind, and this time she claims that social media is no ‘fun’ anymore for her.

After being trolled for her highly photoshopped images and pressured by her fans to post more natural photos of herself, Khloe now reveals that now has “Anxiety” due to Instagram. Read on to know more.

Recently, Khloe Kardashian spoke about the anxiety that she has regarding her Instagram after fans accused her of Photoshopping her images. On the premiere episode of the family recently arrived Hulu series The Kardashians, Khloe claimed that the social media platform is no longer fun. Later in the second episode, Khole was seen in a conversation with her close friend Malika Haqq before her interview with late-night host James Corden.

In that instance, Khloe Kardashian said, “I have such anxiety about going. It’s never the interview, it’s always the aftermath. Now you have to listen to everyone say this, or judge you or over-analyze something you say and pick this apart.” Later while speaking with the cameras, she continued, “Social media used to be fun and silly. There’s definitely always trolls. Now, everything is so critical. The way I look, my situation with Tristan, is my hair done the right way, this, that. I’ve got to the point where it’s literally safer to stay home.”

Replying to that Malika Haqq said, “Anxiety is real and the amount of criticism and scrutiny you have to deal with is also real, but I do like that you do deal.” She also said, “You could disappear and decide you don’t want this to be your life anymore because someone doesn’t have something nice to say to you.” Later in the scene, Khloe Kardashian was seen talking to the camera and stating that she is currently living by the mantra “f*** the haters” and claims that tuning out criticism is “much easier said than done”.

Continuing her conversation Khole said, “It’s so deteriorating on your self-esteem, your confidence, the way that you view yourself. Even posting photos on Instagram, I’m anxious, even when I barely did retouching. I’m still so afraid to post it because people are going to say I did this.”

