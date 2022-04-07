Will Smith is worried about being ‘fully cancelled’ after slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022. After the incident where the I Am Legend actor walked up to the stage and hit the Madagascar actor on the face for making a role on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s hair condition, Smith is facing a major backlash.

From other celebrities to fans and even the Academy has criticised his actions. It was also previously reported that studios are taking a back seat when it comes to going ahead with the projects they had roped in Will Smith for. This also includes Netflix which has reportedly put their film Fast & Loose on hold, and Sony’s Bad Boys 4.

In fear of that, Will Smith is worried about being cancelled, as per US Weekly. “He feels terrible and is trying not to panic, but seeing his roles put on ice has been a hugely bitter pill to swallow,” a source told the news portal. “His biggest fear is that he’s in the process of being fully cancelled, and there’s nothing he can really do about it except sit back, suck up his punishment like a man and try to atone however he can,” they added.

Will Smith recently resigned from the Academy and is facing disciplinary action. Meanwhile, netizens are rolling in rage after Jada Pinkett Smith reportedly said that she wished Will didn’t slap Chris Rock. Her alleged statement comes as a shocker to everyone who is criticising her for not defending Smith.

Many are calling Pinkett Smith ‘manipulative,’ ‘toxic,’ and even an ‘abuser.’ Moreover, Jada’s ex August Alsina, whom she had an extra-marital affair with, is penning down details regarding their entanglement.

After the incident at Oscars 2022, Will Smith took to his Instagram to make a public apology to Chris Rock. The comedian also reacted to the slap at his stand-up and said that he is still processing what happened. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

