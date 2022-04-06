Jim Carrey ruled the Hollywood industry back in the 90s by giving bang on blockbusters in every film he starred in. Movies like Mask, Bruce Almighty, Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, Liar Liar, The Cable Guy, and many more to name.

Apart from his baffling acting skills that have left us many rolling on the floor laughing, Jim has also been very vocal about whatever he has on his mind, and this time he talks about leaving Hollywood.

Recently while having a conversation with media outlet ET, golden globe recipient Jim Carrey talked about how wanted to move out of acting for a while until some amazing script or other project impresses him. It was during the premiere for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, when Jim opened up with a joke over the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscar fiasco saying, “I gotta get out of here before I slap someone.” Continuing the conversation, the Mask actor gave a serious response to his recent decision.

Jim Carrey claimed that he had missed out on important things stating, “because I’ve been so busy for so long.” He also stated his later plans claiming that he would like to focus on things like “25 years of Mystery Science Theater,” or some paintings that he could put out on NFTs. He also shared that he will be making an announcement over the same on his Twitter account. Carrey also said, “I want to be frighteningly normal. Nothing going on. Whole lotta nothing.”

Meanwhile, Jim also recently made headlines for his comment on Will Smith and Chris Rock slap gate controversy. While talking to CBS’ Gayle King about Will in an interview, Jim had said, “I was sickened by the standing ovation. Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore.”

