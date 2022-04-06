South Korean boy band, BTS also known as the Bangtan Boys, never fail to hit the headlines each chance they get. Recently, V (Kim Taehyung) who is one of the members of the septet, is now all over the news after his recent stint with singer Olivia Rodrigo in the recently held Grammy 2022.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the famous K-pop band member and the ‘Drivers License’ singer caught the attention of millions of fans after they both were seen giving flirty eyes to each other before the performance. It is to be noted that, this was a part of the act of the septet’s performance. However, their intense gaze was so hot that it left everyone gasping for air.

Advertisement

While both the singers were at it, it was witnessed that BTS’ V had whispered something in Olivia Rodrigo’s ears during the steamy act. Have you’ll ARMYs guess what he would have said? If not then we have the answer ready for you!

ARMYs all around the world are desperate to know what BTS’ V had whispered in Olivia Rodrigo’s ears that made her go blush and gasp, so during a conversion with him (Kim) in Weverse, a fan asked him what he has whispered to Olivia during the Grammy performance. The fan had asked, “Taehyung-ah…. what did you whisper to Rodrigo-ssi? Such a cool scene..pretty..cool but..sad…no..it’s just because I’m curious^^…(disappearing)”

According to the translation by the ARMYs, V replied by saying, “Just that it’s important business. Us masters/aces know it well, right. It wasn’t even English.”

👤 “Taehyung-ah…. what did you whisper to Rodrigo-ssi? 🥲

Such a cool scene..pretty..cool but..sad…no..it’s just because I’m curious^^…(disappearing)” 🐻 “Just that it’s important business. Us masters/aces know it well, right”

🐻 “It wasn’t even English” pic.twitter.com/5R61N0YphE — 인절미⁷ (@sebyul) April 6, 2022

How cute of him!

Would you love to see BTS’ V doing a Collab with Olivia Rodrigo soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Oscar-Winner CODA Didn’t Get High Numbers On Apple TV+ But It Isn’t Stopping Tim Cook From Investing In Such Projects

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube