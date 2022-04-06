Jennifer Anniston and Paul Rudd are well-known stars in the West thanks to their performance in films and shows like Friends, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and more. But did you know, the duo – who shared screen space in the much-loved sitcom, The Object of My Affection (1998) and Wanderlust (2012) were once linked together.

Though the exact timeline of when Anniston and Rudd were romantically together is not clear, the We’re The Millers actor had once opened up about their relationship. Read on to know what she jokingly had to say about it.

As reported by Page Six, Jennifer Aniston once came clean about being in a romantic relationship with Paul Rudd. The site reported that when asked about her romantic involvement with the Ant-Man actor, the Friends actress joking said that they were “together when we were, like, 12.”

But was that the only time Jennifer Aniston & Paul Rudd addressed the news of them being romantically involved? Well no. In an interview with GQ magazine a while ago, the now-friends were asked if kissing each other on-screen was weird. Replying to this, Jennifer said, “Nah. I’ve kissed him for years.”

The Marvel actor further added, “We’ve made out for decades.” However, their answers weren’t about their personal lives but a reference to the films they had done together in the past such as The Object of My Affection and Wanderlust.

On the personal front, Paul Rudd is now married to Julie Yaeger, now a screenwriter and producer. The Marvel superhero met Julie when she worked at his publicist’s office shortly after featuring in Clueless. The Sexiest Man Alive (People 2021 edition) and Yaeger share two children Jack Sullivan – born in 2006 and Darby – born in 2010.

Jennifer Anniston on the other hand has been in relationships with several actors over the years. At the moment, whether or not she is romantically linked with anyone is unknown.

