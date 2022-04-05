Marvel movies have always been one of the most followed films not just in America but also around the globe. Fans have lately been gearing up for the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and looks like the makers already have some good news to celebrate. The film recently broke a world record which was held by Jim Carrey’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas for over 20 years.

For the unversed, GotG Vol. 3 is expected to hit the theatres in 2023 and is currently in the production stage. The movie is being directed by James Gunn and is expected to star actors like Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Will Poulter, Sean Gunn, and Karen Gillan, amongst others. The first two parts of this series were quite successful and the expectations from the third part are quite high as well.

In a recent turn of events, director James Gunn took to Twitter to announce that the upcoming film has already broken a world record even before the film’s completion. It is a known fact that the director is trying to induce as much practical makeup and effects as possible and now they have broken the record for the ‘most makeup appliances created’ for a single movie.

“Just heard from our makeup folks at @LegacyEffects that yesterday #GotGVol3 officially passed the World Record for “the most makeup appliances created for a single production” (surpassing The Grinch). Congrats, guys! Thanks for keeping practical effects alive!”, James Gunn tweeted.

Just heard from our makeup folks at @LegacyEffects that yesterday #GotGVol3 officially passed the World Record for “the most makeup appliances created for a single production” (surpassing The Grinch). Congrats, guys! Thanks for keeping practical effects alive! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 4, 2022

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 director was also asked by a fan if it was his decision to keep the effects and makeup in the film as practical as possible and James Gunn replied positively by simply writing ‘100%’.

What do you think about this Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 achievement? Let us know in the comments!

