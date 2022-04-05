BTS’ Grammy snub was undoubtedly one of the most discussed topics this year as the boy band have been eagerly waiting to win a trophy for their exceptional work over the years. Their stage performance was one of the highlights of the evening and ARMYs couldn’t stop raving about how jaw-dropping the whole set was. In a recent turn of events, a bunch of pap shots of V smoking have been going viral across social media and looks like the internet is divided over it.

For the unversed, Bangtan member Kim Tae Hyung aka V was previously in the news when he posted a set of pictures with Lady Gaga. She was seen planting a sweet kiss on his cheeks and he even tagged her as the queen of jazz. In another segment of the show, the band’s alleged best friend Halsey was also seen raving about the Butter performance that the boys put forth. She shared a clip on her Insta story and even arrived early at the event to make sure she didn’t miss it.

In a recent bunch of photographs shared from Los Angeles, BTS member V can be seen smoking a cigarette reportedly right outside the venue. He was seen dressed in a silk purple shirt, shedding off the contrasting brown blazer to have a relaxing moment to himself. He was also accompanied by a staff member and now, it seems like ARMYs have varied opinions on Tae’s smoking pics.

Some of the fans were extremely supportive, stressing on the fact that the man is 26 and a consenting adult, which is why his choices should not ideally be questioned. A few other netizens, however, were quite disappointed with the BTS star mainly because it is not a healthy habit. A part of the internet even presumed that he is actually smoking a joint, starting a whole discussion in the comments section.

Are you like 5 because Last time I checked smoking a cigarette doesn’t make you high — 🍅 (@may71889662) April 4, 2022

Wkwkwkwkw.. Red eyes because smoke? Wkwkw are you kidding me?? Im laughing so hard now🤣🤣

And normal for 27 years man .legal.. Whats wrong with that? — Violine (@Violinekth) April 4, 2022

WHY YOU SNITCHING — nct¹²⁷ (@f00l127) April 4, 2022

it wouldn’t be a joint, he’s just holding it that way, it stops tar going onto your fingers — Sophie (@Sophie78874709) April 4, 2022

You do realize joint is illegal in s. korea right? You spreading this misinformation is trouble. Let's act smarter. — Summer (@jinsum84) April 4, 2022

WAIT thats not a cigarette is a joint💀 — 당근 (@danggeunjk) April 4, 2022

if you are posting pictures of @BTS_twt V smoking, you’re not real army. — emilee Henry (@eebeewe) April 4, 2022

