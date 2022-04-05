Marvel’s upcoming slate includes Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be hitting theatres in just about three months. While fans are excited to watch the sequel, they are eagerly waiting for its trailer, which still hasn’t been released. Now, the movie’s stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, along with director Taika Waititi, are on a press tour.

Previously, Waititi hyped the movie to be the ‘craziest’ film he has ever done, so much so that it could end his career. We fully believe the MCU flick to be just like how Taika describes it. While he has been updating the fans by teasing the film through his words, they wonder when the trailer will be released.

But this could change. During the press event for Thor: Love and Thunder on Monday, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Taika Waititi posed for what some are assuming is a cryptic photo that reveals the release date of the upcoming Marvel flick. Shared by the Rotten Tomatoes Twitter account, all three of them seem to be making fun poses for the photo.