Marvel’s upcoming slate includes Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be hitting theatres in just about three months. While fans are excited to watch the sequel, they are eagerly waiting for its trailer, which still hasn’t been released. Now, the movie’s stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, along with director Taika Waititi, are on a press tour.
Previously, Waititi hyped the movie to be the ‘craziest’ film he has ever done, so much so that it could end his career. We fully believe the MCU flick to be just like how Taika describes it. While he has been updating the fans by teasing the film through his words, they wonder when the trailer will be released.
But this could change. During the press event for Thor: Love and Thunder on Monday, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Taika Waititi posed for what some are assuming is a cryptic photo that reveals the release date of the upcoming Marvel flick. Shared by the Rotten Tomatoes Twitter account, all three of them seem to be making fun poses for the photo.
However, when one looks closer, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Taika Waititi’s hand pose seem to reveal the release date of Thor: Love and Thunder. Looking from left to right and checking out the numbers they are each holding up it could read 11th April 2022.
The #ThorLoveAndThunder press tour has officially begun with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Taika Waititi. pic.twitter.com/xafdDz4qLL
— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) April 4, 2022
Could this actually be true or just some amusing poses? Fans will have to wait just a few days more to know. Though there hasn’t been a trailer yet, fans have received glimpses of the set and a few characters, like Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher.
It’s been a long wait for Thor: Love and Thunder, which also faced delays. However, now MCU is back on track with several films slated to release this year. Other than Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale, the Taika Waititi directorial will see Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe and a few GOTG team.
