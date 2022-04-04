Spider-Man: No Way Home might have wrapped up one of Tom Holland’s trilogy, but has opened gates for many things in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie that not only brought back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as their versions of Peter Parker, but also many iconic villains is one of the biggest successes. One exciting aspects other than the many listed above was the presence of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil aka Charlie Cox. The most unexpected cameo had the audience road in excitement.

Charlie Cox came in to play the ‘very good lawyer’ who can catch a flying brick like a feather even without the eyesight. His cameo as Peter Parker’s attorney was applauded and became one of the biggest highlights of the show. Over the past couple of months there have been speculations about his future and many say he is getting much more than that cameo in the MCU.

But while his presence in the future projects is almost confirmed, his timeline is a confusion and mystery at the same time. Fans have been wanting to know if Daredevil’s story continues from the season 3 of the Netflix show starring Charlie Cox, or is it the new variant. Turns out the new character biography by Marvel has answered our doubts.

The Daredevil biography in Marvel’s official site writes about his timeline. The final para clears that the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home happen just after the season 3 of the Charlie Cox drama-series. The biography as per CBR, reads, “Sometime later, Matt was hired as an attorney to defend Peter Parker, as Peter had been publicly outed as Spider-Man and accused of Mysterio’s murder. Though Peter was legally cleared of any wrongdoing, Matt warned him he’d still have to face the court of public opinion and advised Harold “Happy” Hogan to hire a good lawyer.”

It continued, “As if on cue, a protestor threw a brick through the window of the Parkers’ apartment in support of Mysterio. Fortunately, due to his heightened senses, Matt was able to catch the brick before it hurt anyone inside. When Peter asked him how he was able to do that, Matt claimed it was because he was a really good lawyer and left it at that.”

So fans can now breath and be happy that Daredevil is now canon to Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information on this and everything else form the world of entertainment.

