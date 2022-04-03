Tobey Maguire once offered a woman to bark like a seal for $1000. Several celebrities go through a controversial phase in their lives though, for some, that phase lasts an eternity. The Spider-Man actor is known to have grown that as well, especially after his fame due to his role as the Marvel superhero.

From not getting along well with his co-stars like James Franco and Charlize Theron to having an extremely hot temper, Maguire’s not-so-good side has been in the headlines quite a few times. This includes the time he asked a woman to bark like a seal.

For the unversed, it was previously revealed that Tobey Maguire was a part of a sketchy gambling ring and allegedly won millions through these illegal games. While a part of the circuit, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star was reportedly mean to the woman, Molly Brown, who organised these games. According to Vanity Fair, Brown wrote the book Molly’s Game about an incident that occurred with the actor.

Brown revealed in her book that Tobey Maguire once humiliated her when he was at the tables by demanding that she “bark like a seal who wants a fish” in order to earn a $1,000 poker chip. The poker game organiser added that she tried to laugh it off. However, the actor persisted and said, “I’m not kidding. What’s wrong? You’re too rich now? You won’t bark for a thousand dollars?”

It was also revealed that it just wasn’t Tobey who was part of these games played in what was called the Viper Room. Several other Hollywood A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, who is friends with The Great Gatsby actor, and Ben Affleck were allegedly in the circle.

The book written by Molly Brown was also turned into a film with the same name, starring Jessica Chastain as her. The real-life actors’ names, including Tobey Maguire’s, were changed in the film. However, it is said that Michael Cera’s Player X is the Spider-Man star.

