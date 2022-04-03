Every time the world feels they have seen the maximum of the Kanye West aka Ye drama, the rapper proves it wrong and goes ahead to set new goals in creating out-of-the-box controversies. Most recently he dominated every mainstream headlines by constantly bombarding Pete Davidson with digs through social media and even composed songs against him. If that wasn’t enough he made some derogatory comments about Trevor Noah. But looks like he is trying to heal now and has promised Kim Kardashian he won’t bother her.

Advertisement

For the unversed ever since Kim Kardashian, Ye’s ex- wife has announced her relationship with SNL host Pete Davidson, West has gone all guns blazing taking digs at the two. The scene escalated white quickly when Trevor Noah decided to talk about the row and Kanye ended up take a racist dig at him. This led to Instagram pulling the post down and banning the rapper for 24 hours. Not just that, but it also cost him his Grammy performance.

Advertisement

Now it looks like Kanye West wants to leave behind the tussle and make peace. He has told Kim that he will go somewhere and get better. He has said that he will stop making public appearances about the row. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Page Six, a source close to the family said that Kanye West has told Kim Kardashian that he will get help now. The insider said, “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.” It is still unclear if the rapper is entering a rehab center or what kind of help he is exactly seeking.

However, Kanye West’s rep Jason Lee has dismissed the reports of him getting help. He says if the news has not come from the rapper’s comments, social media or statements, it is simply untrue. As per Daily Mail, he said, “Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily. Most all are being fed to media by ‘sources close to the Kardashians,’ which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim. He’s been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius well before all the false headlines we’ve seen as recent.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Camila Cabello Opens Up About Her Struggles With Body Image In A Personal Note: “It Impacted My Self Esteem”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube