Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and Keke Palmer come together for a one-of-a-kind action comedy flick titled The Pickup. The trailer of the film was dropped on Monday, giving the audience a glimpse into the hilarious ride of the two tangled in an unexpected heist. Directed by Tim Story, the film will make a straight OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on August 6, 2025.

The Pickup brings together two generations of comedy for an explosive and hilarious partnership that showcases the chemistry between old-school experience and new-wave energy. Directed by Tim Story, who’s known for his work on The Blackening, Barbershop and Ride Along, the film blends high-octane action with sharp humor.

The film is touted to deliver heart-pounding thrills, sharp comedy, and unexpected mishaps — everyone’s in for a hilarious and wild ride. Apart from Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, and Keke Palmer, the film also stars Eva Longoria, Marshawn Lynch, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, Andrew Dice Clay, and Ismael Cruz Córdova in the cast.

The Pickup Plot

In the action-comedy The Pickup, a routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe (Keke Palmer), with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo. As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse.

Tim Story’s directorial, The Pickup, is written by Kevin Burrows & Matt Mider, while it is produced by John Davis, John Fox, Eddie Murphy, Tim Story, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster. Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson’s action comedy is set to release on August 6, on Amazon Prime Video.

The Pickup Trailer

