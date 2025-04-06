Eddie Murphy and Denzel Washington joining forces in a Spike Lee film. Sounds iconic, right? Eddie, who dominated the comedy scene in the ’80s and ’90s with blockbuster hits and unforgettable SNL sketches, had never taken on a role quite like the one Spike had in mind.

Meanwhile, Denzel was already building a reputation as one of the most commanding dramatic actors of his generation. The project had all the ingredients for something legendary, a bold director, two powerhouse leads, and a story that could’ve made waves.

While Murphy would earn his first Oscar nomination for Dreamgirls in 2007, this missed opportunity could’ve marked a different chapter in his career. It’s one of those fascinating Hollywood “what could have been” moments that still has fans wondering what kind of magic might’ve unfolded on screen.

Eddie Murphy Was Told Not To Star In Malcolm X

Before Malcolm X became one of the most powerful biopics of the ’90s, with Denzel Washington delivering a legendary performance, there was a very different version in the works, one that almost included Eddie Murphy. Yep, you read that right. Eddie was approached to play none other than Alex Haley in the early stages of the project when it was being helmed by Norman Jewison, the same director who once worked with Sidney Poitier on In the Heat of the Night. But just as things started heating up, Eddie ran into Poitier himself, and the rest is Hollywood history.

In Apple TV’s doc Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood, Murphy spills the tea. He recalls telling Poitier, “Yeah, I’m thinking about playing Alex Haley!” and Poitier immediately shut it down, saying, “You are not Denzel [Washington], and you are not Morgan [Freeman]. You are a breath of fresh air, and don’t f**k with that!”

That moment changed everything. Poitier’s advice wasn’t just shade, it was recognition. Eddie wasn’t a fit for that role because he was creating something new. His rise was so fast, so unique, that even legends weren’t sure how to guide him. And maybe that’s why Eddie didn’t follow the dramatic route, he was already breaking molds. So while Denzel went on to absolutely crush it in Malcolm X, Eddie took a different path, one filled with laughs, box office gold, and iconic characters that no one else could’ve pulled off.

What is Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood All About?

Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood is Apple TV+’s powerful love letter to Black excellence in front of the camera, and it’s bringing some serious star power. Directed by Reginald Hudlin, this two-part documentary (with a companion film on Black Leading Women, directed by Shola Lynch) is stacked with legends like Will Smith,

Jamie Foxx, Dwayne Johnson, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, and more. Think of it as a masterclass, a celebration, and a real talk session all rolled into one.

This isn’t just about red carpets and box office wins, it’s about what happens after you make it. From navigating fame and pressure to figuring out career longevity in a tough industry, the doc digs deep. These actors aren’t just performers; they’re pioneers, often figuring things out without mentors who looked like them. The result?

A refreshingly honest look at Hollywood’s evolution, the challenges Black actors still face, and the need to keep pushing the needle forward. It’s bold, insightful, and long overdue, a blueprint for future generations and a tribute to those who dared to be number one when the odds were anything but in their favor.

