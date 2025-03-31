When you think of Denzel Washington, you picture master renditions. From Training Day to The Equalizer, he delivered intensity like no other. You’d expect his biggest paycheck to come from a box-office smash, right? Turns out it didn’t. In 2021, Washington pocketed a staggering $40 million for a thriller that barely made a dent at the box office. The film? The Little Things.

It had all the makings of a hit. But it landed with a thud. Yet, Washington walked away with a career-high payday. How? It all came down to timing, agreements, and a game-changing studio judgment.

The pandemic shook up Hollywood. Studios scrambled to find new ways to release films as theaters struggled. Warner Bros. made a gutsy shift: All 2021 releases would drop simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

That included The Little Things, a psychological suspense starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto. When Warner Bros. moved to a hybrid release model, they risked losing millions in ticket sales. A-listers like Washington typically earn a base salary plus a cut of box office profits. But his team fought for compensation upfront, with the theatrical release taking a hit.

Warner Bros. agreed, and Washington secured a hefty $40 million paycheck—double his usual salary. On paper, The Little Things had promise. Directed by John Lee Hancock, the film follows two detectives hunting a serial killer in Los Angeles. Washington played a seasoned cop with a troubled past, Malek was his sharp new partner, and Leto brought an eerie presence as the prime suspect.

Despite the star fuel, the film failed to impress. Critics weren’t sold, giving it a 44% on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviews called it slow, predictable and lacking real tension. Audience reactions weren’t much better. Many viewers found it dull, getting a sluggish mystery instead.

The box office numbers reflected this lukewarm reception. According to The Numbers, the movie earned just $30 million worldwide, barely covering Denzel Washington’s salary, let alone the full production and marketing costs.

While The Little Things didn’t set the industry on fire, Washington walked away as the real winner. He secured the biggest payday of his career, proving once again that Hollywood’s top stars know how to negotiate.

