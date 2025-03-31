Hollywood has always played by its own rules when it comes to paychecks, and The Godfather was no different. While today, Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, and Diane Keaton are icons forever linked to the film, back in 1972, the landscape was quite different.

The movie’s brilliance wasn’t just in its storytelling but in the depth of its performances, from Richard Conte’s calculating Barzini to Al Lettieri’s ruthless Sollozzo. Each actor, no matter how big or small the role, brought something unforgettable to the screen.

Al Pacino’s Shocking Salary vs. Richard Castellano’s Paycheck

However, not everyone in the cast was a superstar at the time. James Caan and Diane Keaton were still establishing themselves, and Al Pacino, despite playing the central role of Michael Corleone, was relative unknown and subsequently, that inexperience was reflected in his paycheck.

Pacino earned just $35,000 for The Godfather, while Richard Castellano, who played Clemenza, took home $50,000. And what was the reason behind it? Well, Castellano had far more industry clout during that time and just a year prior, he had earned an Oscar nomination for Lovers and Other Strangers that made him a far bigger name than the then-untested Pacino.

Marlon Brando’s Unmatched Earnings

But, of course, no one out-earned Brando. As Vito Corleone, he secured a $250,000 contract and a percentage of the film’s profits, ultimately walking away with an extra $1.6 million from the $160 million of profit the film made.

The iconic actor’s paycheck was also a testament to Hollywood’s golden rule, that is money follows reputation and not screen time.

The Sequel’s Power Shift

Soon, Pacino’s fortunes were about to change as well. After The Godfather turned him into an overnight star, his salary for The Godfather: Part II skyrocketed and reports suggest that he was offered around $1 million, plus a cut of the film’s earnings, a deal echoing Brando’s.

Castellano, on the other hand, never returned. Even though there were several theories as to why he made such a decision, some say he demanded a higher salary than Pacino, a claim he denied, while others suggest creative disputes over how Clemenza’s character was written. Whatever the reason was, his absence led to the introduction of Frank Pentangeli, a new character filling the void.

Still, Castellano’s impact on The Godfather was undeniable. His Clemenza was both tough and endearing, delivering one of the most famous lines in film history, “Leave the Gun, take the cannoli.”

In the end, The Godfather wasn’t just a movie, it was a turning point for its actors. It transformed Pacino into a Hollywood heavyweight, solidified Brando’s legendary status, and ensured that even those who didn’t return for the sequel left their mark.

The Godfather is available to stream on Prime Video in the US.

