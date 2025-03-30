Timothée Chalamet went all in for Beautiful Boy, losing more weight than planned. His co-star, Steve Carell, eventually stepped in. Playing meth-addicted Nic Sheff, Chalamet’s transformation was intense – pushing his body to the limit for the memoir-based drama.

That meant dropping weight fast. In a conversation with Emma Stone during a Variety interview, he admitted, “I lost what was supposed to be 15 [pounds] and then it was 18.” Stone, taken aback, asked how he even managed that. Chalamet explained, “It’s just very hyper-concentrated portions of nutrients… Did you see Snowpiercer? It’s like the protein goo.” He laughed, but the process was grueling.

The physical toll extended beyond just looking the part. Timothee Chalamet felt the weight loss altered his energy, presence, and even how others reacted to him. Steve Carell, who played Nic’s father, saw the impact firsthand. Chalamet described how Carell pulled him aside and said, “He couldn’t do it anymore.” That moment made Chalamet realize the reality of film productions.

While committed to his craft, Chalamet acknowledged the limits. Carell’s intervention kept him from pushing too far. The physical transformation was only part of Chalamet’s preparation. He stayed close to the source material, reading both memoirs. He also worked on building trust with Carell. Nic Sheff himself reassured him. That gave the actor the freedom to focus on authenticity rather than mimicry.

Timothee Chalamet’s performance was widely praised. He earned a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor but lost to Mahershala Ali in Green Book. Still, the film cemented Chalamet’s reputation as a serious actor willing to go all in, even when it meant risking his health. Steve Carell made sure he did not go too far.

