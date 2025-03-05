Emma Stone is ready to reclaim her real name—Emily. The Oscar-winning actress shared that she’d prefer to be called by her birth name, Emily Jean Stone. But Hollywood made that tricky. Emma—sorry, Emily—had to switch names when she joined the SAG-AFTRA union.

The rule? No two actors can have the same name in the system. And since another Emily Stone was already registered, she had to pick something else. Her first choice was Riley Stone. But it just did not feel right to her. Her solution? Emma, inspired by her childhood favorite, Emma Bunton (a.k.a. Baby Spice). But looks like, she’s ready to switch back.

Stone also spoke about the name issue in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter alongside her The Curse co-star Nathan Fielder. He mentioned that he calls her Emily, and she was quick to confirm that she prefers it.

“I freaked out a couple of years ago,” she admitted. For some reason, I was like, “I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily.” Nathan calls me Em, which is easier.

Fans got another glimpse of her attachment to her real name during the Kinds of Kindness press conference at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival (per PEOPLE). When a reporter addressed her as “Emily,” she turned to director Yorgos Lanthimos and said, “That’s my name!”

Stone has been known as Emma for over a decade, making the transition to Emily a challenge. However, she’s not pushing for a complete rebrand—just an acknowledgment of the name she’s always identified with. When asked by THR if she would correct a fan who called her Emily, she said, “That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily.”

While the industry may still call her Emma, those close to her already use Emily. So, will the world follow suit? For now, that remains to be seen. The Oscar-winning actress isn’t the only celebrity who had to change her name for Hollywood.

Many actors switch names to fit Hollywood or stand out. Miley Cyrus was born Destiny Hope Cyrus. Gigi Hadid’s real name is Jelena Noura Hadid. Meanwhile, Natalie Portman was Neta-Lee Hershlag. Stage names help build star power. But not everyone sticks with them. Some, like Emma Stone, consider going back to their real names.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: From Adrien Brody’s Tiresome Speech to Emilia Pérez’s Record 11 Losses, 10 All-Time Records Set at 97th Academy Awards

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News