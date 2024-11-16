You read that right: Emma Stone hasn’t watched Crazy, Stupid, Love. While the rest of us have replayed her swoon-worthy scenes with Ryan Gosling a million times, the actress has never sat through the rom-com that made her a fan favorite.

Why? Anxiety, plain and simple. In a throwback chat with Timothée Chalamet for Variety’s “Actors on Actors,” Stone spilled the tea. “I was really in love with that script, but I put so much pressure on myself,” she admitted. “I was 20, and while we were shooting it, I was just going nuts. This whole thing could fail.”

For Stone, the stakes felt sky-high. It was her first time headlining a movie, and that weight was accurate. “It felt like it had to be well-calibrated throughout,” she shared, and the pressure kept her from ever watching the final product.

Which is wild—because Stone as Hannah was chef’s kiss. Whether she was dropping truth bombs as a sharp-as-hell lawyer or pulling off the Dirty Dancing lift scene with Gosling, she nailed every second. But for her, the nerves overshadowed it all.

Chalamet, meanwhile, had zero issues watching his stuff. He told Stone he saw Interstellar 12 times—yes, 12—in theaters. One of those screenings? A private event hosted by Christopher Nolan with Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and John Lithgow in the room. No big deal, right? However, he admitted, “I went home and cried for an hour” because his role felt much smaller than he remembered.

Stone could relate. “It felt so giant when you were doing it,” she said, as the two bonded over the strange mix of pride and self-doubt that comes with acting. But while Chalamet embraced the rewatch, Stone couldn’t handle seeing herself on screen—at least not back then.

Here’s the kicker: Crazy, Stupid, Love is arguably one of Stone’s most iconic movies. Sure, Gosling’s abs get all the buzz (deservedly so), but Stone’s witty, lovable Hannah is the film’s heart. That banter? That confidence? That moment, she flips the script on Gosling’s player vibes. Legendary.

If she ever decides to give it a watch, Stone might realize what the rest of us already know—she crushed it. Until then, we’ll keep rewatching for her. And, you know, Gosling’s shirtless scene. Because of priorities.

