When Timothee Chalamet starrer Wonka released in 2023, the film was lauded for its music, performances, and a fresh take on the story of Willy Wonka. The musical fantasy film delved into the origin story of the character who first appeared in Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Following the film’s success, the makers have officially confirmed that a sequel is in development. Paul King, who co-wrote and directed the first part, has revealed that he is working on the script of Wonka 2.

Paul King Is Writing The Script Of Wonka 2

During a recent interview with HeyUGuys, Paul King was asked about a potential Wokna sequel. The filmmaker confirmed that he is working on the script of the second part. He said the team has created a story and written half a screenplay draft. “We’ve got about half of a draft. We’ve got a story that we like and we know where we want to take him,” King said. The plot details of Wonka 2 are yet to be finalized as the writers are still working on the script of Timothee Chalamet’s sequel.

However, it is expected to follow up on the first film’s events, which showcased Willy’s early days as a chocolatier. King had also talked about his plan to make a Wonka sequel earlier. In February 2024, the director said in an interview with Screen Rant that he would “love to make another Willy Wonka film if we could find the right story.” “I think if we came back to the character, it would probably be between here and Charlie because there’s 30 years there to explore, so there could be some mileage, but it’s a tough act to follow and it’s a tough act,” King added at the time.

Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka 2 Will Likely Hit The Screens In 2027

According to reports, Wonka 2 is expected to be released in theaters on December 17th, 2027. Warner Bros. has set the date for an ‘untitled family sequel,’ which fans believe will be Wonka 2. While Timothee Chalamet has not been officially announced as part of the sequel, he is expected to join the project, as the movie would be incomplete without him.

The first part came out on December 15, 2023, and proved to be a box-office success, earning over $600 million against a budget of $125 million. Apart from Chalamet, the movie also starred Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Jim Carter, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Mathew Baynton, and Matt Lucas.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Captain America: Brave New World: Fans Go Gaga Over The Anthony Mackie Starrer’s New Trailer, Says “Marvel Is Back Baby…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News