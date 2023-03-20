Rowan Atkinson, who is infamously popular for doing Mr Bean’s role in the franchise, was once offered to play the negative character ‘he who must not be named’ Lord Voldemort’s part in Harry Potter movies. However, it didn’t work out in the end, and the role went to Ralph Fiennes. Here’s what might have happened. Keep scrolling to read below.

Rowan is known for his unique comic timing and vast versatility when it comes to acting. He was last seen as Mr Bean in Mr Bean’s Holiday in 2007, and since then, he has been playing different kinds of roles. Apart from his Mr Bean franchise, he is also known for role in Johnny English, where he played a spoof character of James Bond. His performance was widely appreciated.

However, Rowan Atkinson was once running to get the villainous Lord Voldemort’s part in the Harry Potter franchise. There are reports that before the role went to Ralph Fiennes, there were other actors in line, and according to The Things, J.K. Rowlings’ first choice was Tim Roth. But when Roth rejected the offer due to scheduling conflicts, In the Line of Fire star John Malkovich was given a chance, but J.K. Rowling wanted a British actor.

At this point, Rowan Atkinson’s name did quite a few rounds on the headlines being the front runner of playing Lord Voldemort’s character. However, the actor’s team had something else to state instead. According to MyLondon News, Rowan Atkinson’s agent Janette Linden, refuted these speculations and shared, “There’s no truth whatsoever that Rowan will be in the next Harry Potter movie.”

Amidst all of these, Rowan Atkinson neither confirmed nor denied any of the reports. Rather he shared once that he wants to expand his genres of acting and choose scripts that would inspire him to try something new.

Well, we think if Rowan Atkinson got the part, then we could have seen a different perspective of Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter movies. But Ralph Fiennes also made the character iconic, and it won’t be repeated again. Let us know your thoughts.

