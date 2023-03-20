South Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, known for Crash Landing On You, are surely everyone’s favourites. Ever since the couple tied the knot last year in a lavish ceremony, they have been the talk of the town. While the two also embraced parenthood as they welcomed their baby boy, rumours of their divorce recently began making rounds. Now, Hyun Bin’s agency VAST Entertainment reacted to the rumours and revealed the truth behind them.

The duo first met at a film festival in 2014, where they shared the stage to accept an award and were also seated together. In 2017, the two met on the sets of their thriller film The Negotiation. The two shared the screenspace again in the award-winning drama series Crash Landing On You in 2019.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s fairytale wedding, which took place in March 2022, was one of the most discussed affairs. A few months after their nuptials, the couple announced their pregnancy first pregnancy and welcomed a baby boy in November. Recently, rumours surrounding troubles in the couple’s paradise began making rounds on the internet. The rumours, started by a YouTube channel, claimed the duo is parting ways after Hyun Bin gambled all his life savings.

In an interview with the Korean news outlet, News1, Hyun Bin’s agency VAST Entertainment put the rumours to rest and called them baseless. The agency’s spokesperson said, “It’s fake news. He’s suffering from fake news on YouTube these days.” The agency added, “We are responding to reports and deletions. If we want to respond legally, we can, but it is so absurd that we are not doing that.”

On the other hand, Son Ye-jin’s agency MS Team announced, “This is absurd fake news. We will review what measures to take internally.”

The announcements indeed came as good news for the couple’s fans, who can now sigh in relief.

