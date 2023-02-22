South Korean boy band BTS has surely taken the world by storm with their chart-busting songs and quirky moves. The band enjoys one of the biggest fan bases across the globe known as BTS ARMY. As BTS members have begun to enrol themselves for the mandatory army service, they recently left their fans emotional by releasing the last episode of Run BTS.

The Grammy-nominated band consists of seven members – RM, Jin, Suga, V, Jungkook, J-Hope and Jimin. The band debuted in 2013 with their single 2 Cool 4 Skool and since then have broken several records.

The band has been running a popular variety show known as Run BTS in which its members get indulged in conversations and play some fun games. As the band recently dropped the last episode of the show, they promised their fans that they will return. The show also saw Jin, who has already started his military training.

The latest episode of Run BTS is filled with the chaos that the seven members create while they are together. The band members could be seen pulling each other’s leg, playing volleyball and struggling in keeping a foothold in slippery soccer. During the episode, they also promised they will return and added, “Run BTS will continue someday.”

While the band managed to keep the audience entertained throughout the episode, it was a bittersweet one for their fan ARMY. A user reacted to the clip and wrote, “This Episode was so chaotic and Funny. They truly are my laughter pills,” while another penned, “My cheeks hurts while laughing all throughout the video. We miss y’all, our OT7.”

A third user commented, “It was really fun but at last it ends with tears.” Many also expressed their love for the band and wrote, “BTS FOREVER.”

BTS’ members are planning to get back together by 2025.

