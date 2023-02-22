Marvel Cinematic Universe has come a long way since Iron Man in 2008. It was Robert Downey Jr who kickstarted the MCU, and no matter how many times we say it, it holds the same gravitas. But before Downey stepped in for the role of playboy, billionaire, and philanthropist Tony Stark, it was rumoured to have gone to Tom Cruise, but he allegedly gave a pass at it. As per rumours, Cruise didn’t want to play a role where his face would be covered for the most part of the film. After years the Top Gun actor once addressed the rumours, and today, we bring you the throwback video clip of the same.

Downey’s Iron Man is a fan favourite character in MCU, and last year when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was about to release, speculations were swarming around that Tom would make an appearance as the Supreme Iron Man of Earth-838. But only the fans know what actually happened!

A verified Instagram user named Brandon Davis shared a clip where Tom Cruise addressed the rumours of him almost playing the role of Iron Man in MCU and what he thought of Robert Downey Jr. There in that clip when he was asked how close he was to play the role of Iron Man, he responded “Not Close”. He further mentioned, “I love Robert Downey Jr. I can’t imagine anyone else doing that role.”

Davis posted it recently and captioned the video clip, “Tom Cruise kinda almost played Iron Man? Long-running rumor addressed. Does this officially rule out a Superior Iron Man role in the MCU multiverse? 🚨 This clip is from an event before Mission: Impossible – Fallout so it’s before all of the Doctor Strange rumor madness.”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Davis (@brandondavisbd)

Before Doctor Strange 2 was released, there were even pictures of Tom Cruise in an Iron Man suit, and later on, theories were circulating online that MCU has kept his shots and plans on using them in future projects. Well, no one knows how much of that is true; only time will reveal that.

As for Robert Downey Jr, his Iron Man sacrificed himself during Avengers: Endgame and the chances of him returning to the MCU were also shut down by the Marvel Execs a few days ago. But with the studios diving deep into the multiverse, there

