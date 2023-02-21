Ever since Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man died in Avengers: Endgame, fans have been wondering whether there will be a comeback- maybe in a different universe or maybe in some way or the other. However, recently in a media conversation, a Marvel executive confirmed that RDJ’s Iron Man won’t be returning to the table, and fans come out in support of that. Scroll below to find out their reactions!

There have been a lot of speculations that Iron Man will make a comeback in Iron Heart or the next Avengers movies. But it seems all those rumours won’t turn out to be true as Marvel has no interest in bringing back RDJ as Iron Man.

In a recent interview with io9, Marvel executive Stephen Broussard confirmed that Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man is not on the table, while talking about the future and the rumours of his return in Avengers: Secret Wars. Stephen shared, “After these first 10 years of Marvel storytelling, torches are being passed, like with Robert Downey Jr. no longer being [on the] table and stuff like that. So it was kind of like a new generation stepping to the forefront which, again, has always happened in the comics.”

Well, even though there was an expectation from the fans to see their favourite actor and superhero once again in the Marvel universe, a lot of them came out in support, and backed up the Marvel executive on him not being at the table. They took Twitter by storm to share that Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man deserved a good death.

As the news was shared by MCU – The Direct on Twitter, one of them wrote, “Some of you don’t know how to let go and move on. Some things come to an end and his arc was beautiful. Also, let him play other characters and projects.”

Another one commented, “That’s the way it should be.”

The third one wrote, “good, let his character rest and let others take over.”

Another Twitteratti shared that just for the sake of nostalgia one should not bring back Robert Downey Jr. The netizen tweeted, “The man had a good ending and people want to cheapen that for a dose of nostalgia lol.”

Well, what do you think about Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man not returning to the Marvel universe ever?

