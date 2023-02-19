The beginning of the new year, is also the beginning of a new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The MCU has officially entered its Phase 5 with Paul Rudd starrer Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. The movie that was one of the most anticipated films in the lineup and one that sort of introduced us to the big villain Kang The Conqueror, was touted to be a very grand Magnum Opus. With the release this week, the movie has opened to mixed reaction and it looks like it has already close to the rock bottom.

For the unversed, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania is the third film in the Ant-Man trilogy and the first in Phase 5. The movie was said to be an entry to the world of Multiverse, which was teased and introduced in the last few films of the much experimental Phase 4. Directed by Peyton Reed, the movie brought back the OG cast and some additions including Jonathan Majors’ Kang.

But while the scale has definitely gone higher and some interesting nods have been teased in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, it looks like the movie has not managed to strike any chord with a wide audience who have already halfway rejected the film in the very first week. New audience scores have indicated that the movie now stands in the second position in the infamous worst-scoring movies in the MCU lineup. Read on to know more.

If you aren’t in sync, the worst-scoring movie on the audience meter in Rotten Tomatoes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe roaster is the 2021 Chloe Zhao directorial Eternals with a 47% score with a B rating on the Tomatometer. But turns out that the movie that is at rock bottom now has a partner as Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and the movie now stands on a 47% as we speak just in two days of its worldwide release.

While Ant-Man 3 has opened up to mixed reviews, the probability of the score dipping even more or beating Eternals in the coming days cannot be denied. Only time will tell. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

