Valentine’s month is expected to bring love and romance to people, but unfortunately, it brought heartbreak for Megan Fox as there have been rumours making rounds that things are not going well between her and her fiance Machine Gun Kelly. The couple were even spotted outside a marriage counsellor’s office to mend the broken parts and try to get things back on track. Now, as per the news, Fox had found texts in MGK’s phone that led her to take such measures, but despite that, they are trying to make things work.

A few days ago, just before Valentine’s day, Megan deleted her photos with Kelly from her social media account, even the one where she announced her engagement with the musician, and before she deactivated her account, she shared a cryptic post that steered to the direction that her fiance has cheated on her. Scroll down to know where the couple’s current status is.

According to a report on Page Six, a source close to Megan Fox has revealed that Jennifer’s Body actress found “DMs and text messages” on MGK’s phone, which led her to believe “he has been having an affair.” When the news first came out, netizens were quick enough to point out that he must have cheated on her with his female guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

A source close to the couple has recently shared via People that Megan Fox is still upset with Machine Gun Kelly, but they sorting professional help to fix things between them. They said, “Megan is still upset but is not giving up on their relationship. He feels the same way. They are getting professional help because they want things to work out.”

In the context of Megan Fox and MGK’s breakup rumours and linking the latter with Sophie, the guitarist’s team clarified it all and said, “Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media.”

