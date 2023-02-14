Megan Fox is currently in the headlines for her possible breakup with Machine Gun Kelly. As she deleted her Instagram account after removing all her photos with Machine Gun Kelly, many speculate about the reasons for their fallout. The couple got engaged in January 2022, and this incident shocked the world of the internet.

However, after the rumours of their breakup, they were seen together after the Super Bowl weekend. Megan’s last post with the caption, “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath” made fans believe that Kelly was unfaithful in their relationship. However, a source has some other revelations that add more to the rumours.

Following the rumours, a source tells PEOPLE, that Megan Fox was reported “very upset” with Machine Gun Kelly after a fight over the weekend. As they had a dispute during Super Bowl weekend, “Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won’t speak to him,” said the source.

As Megan Fox was reportedly seen without her engagement ring which added more fire to the rumours. The source later added, “They haven’t officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off.” Talking about the drift in her relationship, the source explains that the couple “have had issues in the past, things seem pretty serious this time.”

Another source added that Megan was supposed to attend MGK’s performance at the Super Bowl, but canceled at the last minute as they had a “big argument” argument. “She was initially supposed to come with MGK to the event and had a whole outfit planned, but she backed out last minute,” the source said.

With all the rumours, let us know what do you think about the incident. Do you think they are ending their relationship?

