The Fenty Beauty line-owner rocked a bold red jumpsuit paired with the same coloured quilted floor-length coat. She proudly showed off her adorable baby bump, and the reaction of ‘papa’ A$AP Rocky was equally priceless.

Rihanna performed her biggest hits, including ‘Diamonds’, ‘Umbrella’, and ‘Pour It Up’ at the Super Bowl 2023, and one would assume that RiRi might have taken a hefty amount with her, but reportedly, she gave that stellar act for FREE. Yes, you read that right! An NFL spokesperson named Joanna Hunter disclosed a big secret way back in 2016 to the Forbes publication. She revealed the fact that the stars do it for free. The spokesperson said, “We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, to be fair, celebrities like Rihanna and others do not come in cheap, and the cost of production plus their charges would surely be off the charts. The stage gives excellent exposure to the artists, not that personalities like her need any exposure for that matter, but it indeed is an honour to perform at one of the most significant sports events in the States.

But as per reports, not getting paid is beneficial for the stars and has been like that for years. As per Forbes via E! Online, the sales number of the headliners’ songs ‘shot up’ exponentially and the same is expected in Rihanna’s case as well. The report further states that back in 2020, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira‘s streams rose by 335% and 230%, respectively. RiRi, too, capitalized on it as her Savage X and Fenty Beauty game merchandise brought in quite some profit.

Here is her performance from the event-

Rihanna’s pregnancy reveal at the Super Bowl hogged up the limelight, if not more, but equally like her stunning performance. Last year in May, she and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into their lives, and now they are once again set to embrace parenthood.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Marvel, Post Killing Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, To Now End Paul Rudd’s Journey As Ant-Man In Quantumania, Here’s What Will Happen!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News