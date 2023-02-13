Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has been one of the most anticipated MCU projects for a long time. Now, as it is about to hit the theatres, many are speculating about what the movie could bring to the audiences. While the movie will also see the next baddest villain of the MCU, Kang The Conqueror, many theorists are claiming that Ant-Man would die in his upcoming outing!

While the audiences were not over with Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man being death in Avengers: End Game, Marvel might just finish Paul Rudd’s journey as Ant-Man. The third movie of the Ant-Man franchise will introduce Kathryn Newton’s new role as Cassie Lang. Following various media interactions, the possibility of the fourth Ant-Man movie has been talked about, but it is still uncertain whether Paul Rudd will return to take the mantle, or the new generation of superheroes will take on the legacy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Inverse, Marvel Studios executive Stephen Broussard teased that it might be the last time that we will see Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang as Ant-Man. He describes it as a “generational film”, and adds, “the Ant-Man mantle gets passed down from Hank to Scott and now essentially to Cassie, who’s almost more of like the new Ant-Man, even though she doesn’t go by such, more so than the new Wasp.”

In another interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kathryn Newton who will be playing Cassie Lang says the newly introduced hero wants to be like her dad. She describes her character who “wants to use her huge heart for good, and kinda wants to be like her dad, but she’ll never admit it.”

With the coming of the new-age superhero, it can be speculated that Marvel Studios is planning to bring the ‘Young Avengers’ into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Will Marvel give Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man the proper farewell that he deserves?

While it is uncertain whether Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man will die in the upcoming movie or not, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania hits theatres on Friday, February 17.

Must Read: Avengers’ ‘Kang’ Jonathan Majors Reveals Watching SS Rajamouli’s RRR Multiple Times, Says “Loved Watching Jr NTR, Ram Charan”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News