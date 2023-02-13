Rapper singer Drake is known worldwide for his music and is also famous for his lavish parties, which he throws for his friends and colleagues in the fraternity. The Super Bowl 2023 is a big celebration, giving the rapper an excuse to party hard, but to top that, he even won a hefty from making some wild guesses at the game.

A few days ago, the Champagne Papi was in the news for his extravagant New York stay at a fancy hotel with a ridiculous view. Super Bowl is a significant event where movie trailers launch and eminent personalities grace the stage with their performances.

According to a report in Daily Mail Uk, Drake won a total of $1.47 million, which is Rs 12,02,19319. As per the report, he wagered about $965k, which amounts to Rs 7,98,03,232 [approximately]. He received that prizemoney as a result of the Kansas City Chiefs winning the game. He even took to his Instagram account to share the news of his win with his fans. The Canadian label maker captioned the Instagram story, “ay that man his MONEYYYYYYY Eddie @Stake.” He mentioned Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fellow teammate Travis Kelce. The Chiefs’ match was against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Apparently, both these players played well at the Super Bowl 2023, which eventually made Drake’s day. It was one hell of a win for Drake and made him happy.

Previously on Friday before the Super Bowl weekend, Drake performed his hit numbers at the Hollywood party known as the ‘h.wood Homecoming”. Eminent personalities like Cher, Christina Aguilera, Meek Mill, Machine Gun Kelly, Tyga, Odelle Beckham, Kyler Murray Sauce Gardner, George Kittle, Serene Williams and others attended the multi-Grammy winner’s concert. Serena attending the Champagne Papi’s party was a surprise as her husband Alexis Ohanian and Drake are not on good terms.

