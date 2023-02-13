Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio’s chemistry in The Wolf of the Wall Street received a massive response from the audiences that it set the career of the actress. Margot got worldwide recognition when she played the role of the wife of Jordan Belfort’s character played by Leonardo DiCaprio. Read on to find out about her interesting audition story!

There have been many behind the scene stories that fans love to hear. Adding to that, Margot was afraid that she might get arrested and will never get to work in the town after her audition for The Wolf Of Wall Street. The actress won the role for her clever sense of humor and for showing guts by smacking Leonardo DiCaprio by going off-script.

During an appearance on CBS Morning, Margot Robbie recalled working with Leonardo DiCaprio. When asked about her experience of slapping the actor, she said, “I did I was like, I think I’m gonna get arrested. Let alone not work in this town and then they burst out laughing. They’re like do that again”

In another interview, Margot Robbie revealed that she wanted to get the role at any cost and wanted to impress everyone. “I hit him in the face. And then I scream, ‘F**k you!’ And that’s not in the script at all. The room just went dead silent and I froze,” said Margot Robbie while talking to Harper Bazar.

Even after slapping Leonardo DiCaprio, she got to work with him in the recently released Babylon. Directed by Damien Chazelle, the movie had Margot Robbie pushing herself as an actor as the movie took place in the aggressively hedonistic version of 1920s Hollywood.

Margot Robbie will be next seen in the live adaptation of Barbie movie opposite Ryan Gosling and Shang Chi actor Simu Liu. The movie is scheduled to release on 21 July 2023.

