Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3 stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova in pivotal roles.

James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay of Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers.

The trailer of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 released today and we couldn’t help but get emotional in their journey. As rumours are rife that in this instalment of the franchise we might lose a few of our favourite guardians and speculations were abuzz that it might be Rocket (voice give my Bradley Cooper).

Also, there’s a possible romance resurrection between Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Star Lord (Chris Pratt) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 as Star Lord would be seen trying to jog the new Gamora’s memory!

Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” releases in India on 5th May, 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Only in Cinemas.

See the Galaxy’s favorite guardians take one last ride on May 5!

