Rihanna gave a full-length performance at the Super Bowl in 2023. It seemed like ages for her fans who waited with bated breath for the diva’s performance, and it has been making the headlines. Her stellar act grabbed eyeballs for yet another reason, and the Grammy winner shared the good news with everyone with her show. Scroll down to know all the deets.

For the unversed, about nine months ago, she welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky; even then, she stunned the world with her pregnancy shoot. And now it seems they are ready to extend their family.

For her performance, Rihanna wore a bright red jumpsuit with a massive coat of the same colour as her baby bump was clearly visible to people’s eyes. After video clips of her performance started circulating on social media platforms, people started speculating she was pregnant; her rep was quick enough to respond. They confirmed the pregnancy speculation to E! News.

Rihanna performed some of the biggest hits for the Super Bowl 2023, that included “We Found Love”, “Diamonds”, and “Umbrella”. A$SAP Rocky was also present inside the venue to cheer for his lady love and to provide support when she made the big revelation, and his reaction was just what one would expect from one’s man!

As per E! News, last year, around the same time, Rihanna spoke about how hard it was to keep her pregnancy a secret, “It was harder for me to keep it from my posse because they’re around me, they know my habits.” And after becoming a mother, fans were waiting to know how the Grammy Winner is as a mother, which did not disappoint them. And now, she will once again embrace motherhood, which melts our hearts away.

Speaking about her performance at the Super Bowl 2023, Rihanna, at a press conference, said, “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. As scary as that was because I hadn’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. And it’s important for me to do this year. It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see that.” Check out her performance shred on Twitter:

