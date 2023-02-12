Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet defined what love is with the James Cameron 1997 epic romance-disaster film Titanic. The duo who formed an amazing bond from that set while they were in their early 20s, shared an amazing bond even today, In fact, they collaborated years later on another movie too Revolutionary Road – directed by Kate’s then-husband Sam Mendes.

In a recent chat, Kate got candid about her rapport with Leo and even spoke about how she felt shooting s*x scenes in front of Sam. Read on to know all she shared.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Irish Mirror, Kate Winslet opened up about her bond with Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. She said, “I feel so grateful for that friendship and it is like family. It’s one of those rare Hollywood friendships that I feel very blessed to have.”

In the same chat, Kate Winslet – who was just 21 at the time of filming the James Cameron film admit that she was worried about working with a then 22-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio at first in case she fancied him. She said, “I did think to myself beforehand, it’s going to be hard, because you know, what if I really fancy him? And I so thought I was going to, because he is absolutely gorgeous.” The Titanic fame added, “It was a real brother sister thing. We were very, very, very close and really stuck together.”

The actors – who as Kate said had a sibling bond, collaborated on 2008’s Revolutionary Road, which was directed by Kate’s then-husband, Sam Mendes, 57. The actress fell in love with Mendes after her marriage to Jim Threapleton ended after three years in 2001. In a past conversation, while talking about filming difficult scenes with her, Leo explained, “We can push the boundaries with each other. We use the fact that we’ve been such good friends through the years to our advantage. There’s definitely a comfort level that we have between us and we challenge each other as actors.”

Kate Winslet, however, admitted that filming s*x scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio in front of her husband was not comfortable. She said, “It was the element of, ‘OK my husband is over there.’ That was a bit weird.” While Kate revealed that she felt it awkward getting it on with another man in front of Sam, Leo insisted she was the “consummate professional.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Pedro Pascal Reacted To Being Called ‘DILF’, ‘Internet’s Cool Sl*tty Daddy’ Making Everyone Swoon All At Once!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News