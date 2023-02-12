Pedro Pascal, who is recently seen in HBO’s The Last of Us series has been ruling all over the internet. The 47-year-old actor will also resume his role as the Mandalorian in The Mandalorian season 3, the Star Wars television spinoff that will probably be the biggest show of its moment. For his performance in the recent HBO series, the internet has been calling him “DILF”

Even though the actor is not married and is not a parent in real life, the Last of Us actor is definitely enjoying the fame and attention that he has been getting from the audiences. Pascal also starred in Netflix’s Narcos and wielded hot bisexual chaos as Oberyn Martel in Game of Thrones.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pedro Pascal smirked when the reporter brought up that the internet loves to call him “Daddy.” The reporter asked, “How are you daddy”, to which he replied, “I’m alright, momma”. When asked further whether he knows he’s “the daddy of the internet,” the actor smiled, and then read a tweet that said, “I call Pedro Pascal a DILF and think he’s my cool, slutty father.”

Pedro Pascal smiled and confirmed that this is actually true. He says, “Yup, I’m your cool, sl*tty Daddy,” which made millions of his fans swoon. Watch the video below!

On reacting to the video, a user commented, “To be able to call Pedro daddy on his face, get “I am alright, mama” in return and still be able hold the damn ground. I’d have slid down to the core of this earth.”

Another commented, “Pedro is all of the above in the daddy department!!” A user also commented that she would always come back to this video whenever she feels down. “No lies here. This is just facts,” added another.

Users on Twitter also hailed Pedro Pascal and posted edits of him.

pedro pascal's evolution of “daddy” pic.twitter.com/Kiyg6Hfh90 — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) January 28, 2023

PEDRO PASCAL AND OSCAR ISAAC

DADDIES OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/wEVofUwgrw — Rosa | ⧗ ۞ ⎊ (@TheWolf_Lady) February 4, 2023

Pedro Pascal, our daddy dancer pic.twitter.com/zIY4J5gfqp — • Céline²⁸🌟⎊ Joël Miller gf (@Muse_lock) February 2, 2023

With all the fan following and affection from the fans, Pedro Pascal is enjoying his reign with The Last of Us. Along with that, he will be appearing in the third season of The Mandalorian which has got fans excited!

Let us know what do you think about the new daddy of the Internet, Pedro Pascal!

