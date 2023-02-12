In The Wolf Of Wall Street, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio set the screen on fire with their crackling chemistry. The film had quite a few sensual scenes between the two. But one of the raunchiest sequences ended up being one of the most embarrassing experiences for the talented actress. It happened while shooting the infamous s*x scene with Leo. Scroll down to know what was ‘it’ that happened!

For the unversed, the 2013 film was based on the story of the stockbroker Jordan Belfort, his life and fall due to corruption, crime and other things. Leo essayed the titular role, and Robbie was seen in the part of his wife. Today we bring you a hilarious throwback story from behind the scene of the famous film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio has a bad smoking habit and wanted to have a drag after filming the steamy s*x scene. Still, unfortunately for the actor, he could not find his e-cigarette. He and Margot Robbie looked for it for quite a bit until one of them realised that it had entered unchartered territory, which was Margot’s b*tt crack! Yes, you read that right! According to a report in Daily Express, the actress recalling that incident said, “I was looking around with him – both still sitting in this bed – and then I went, ‘Oh, um, it’s literally, like, in my butt crack… I’m sitting on it…I am so sorry.'”

Before they started filming the s*x scene Leonardo DiCaprio kept the e-cigarette under the pillow, but all that action somehow got it misplaced, and it ended up in Margot Robbie’s heinie between her b*ttcheeks. Regarding what Leo did with that cigarette, Margot Robbie said he probably had thrown it away. The actor must have had mixed feelings at that time; it was hilarious and frustrating.

For more funny throwback stories like this, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Vin Diesel Just Compared The Fast & Furious Franchise To Lord Of The Rings, Netizens Losing Their Minds Say “Thanos Should’ve Killed All Of Us”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News