With every Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming project, there comes a responsibility of keeping secrets about the spoilers. While no one wants to be like Tom Holland and get in trouble, Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly has her own views regarding it when she reveals that she is not a fan of Marvel while promoting her next outing as Janet van Dyne/the Wasp.

As the third Ant-Man movie is about to hit the theatres, many speculate it is bigger than the previous franchise movies. During the promotion of her upcoming film, she talked about Marvel‘s CIA-style level of keeping secrets. Read on to find out what she has to say!

Advertisement

Advertisement

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – as reported by CBR, Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly confessed that she is “really not good at keeping secrets.” The Wasp actor later adds, “and I’m really rebellious against the whole secret thing. Because I’m like ‘Guys, this isn’t Pentagon secrets; we’re not holding really, really, life-changing important information.”

Evangeline Lilly is one of the few female superheroes to have their titular MCU movies when she appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp. The actress played her character of Wasp in Avengers: Endgame, the second-highest-grossing film of all time which made $2.79 billion worldwide. Along with that, Lilly has been calling for an all-female Avengers movie for some time, as she wanted one ever since she appeared in Avengers: Endgame.

The upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will have Evangeline Lilly reprising her role as the daughter of Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne taking on Kang The Conqueror with Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man. Early reviews of the movie have been positive so far and audiences can not wait to see the madness of Quantumania once it hits the theatres!

Do let us know what do you think about Marvel keeping its secrets!

Must Read: Vin Diesel Just Compared The Fast & Furious Franchise To Lord Of The Rings, Netizens Losing Their Minds Say “Thanos Should’ve Killed All Of Us”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News