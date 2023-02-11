Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta is known all across the globe as the stunning Lady Gaga. While Gaga often makes the headlines for her songs, the ‘Bad Romance’ maker has also time and again gone viral owing to her fashion choice, what she said and what she does. And today we are here to talk about something that falls in the last category.

A clip from Gaga’s SXSW performance in 2014 has resurfaced online and it isn’t going down well with netizens. The video – that sees a woman forcefully gagging herself and then vomiting on the artist during a performance hasn’t aged well. Read on to know what netizens have to say. Warning: The video may gross you.

Back in 2014, during Lady Gaga’s SXSW performance, the artist included performance artist Millie Brown in her choreography for ‘Swine.’ As seen in the clip, British vomit artist – yes her works involve vomiting, stuck her fingers down her throat and puked a nasty green liquid on the pop star’s b**bs more than once as the ‘Poker Face’ artist continued drumming.

Commenting on the video, one user wrote, “Where is the cancel culture when you need them?” Another added, “Nickelodeon slime getting weird these days” One, happy she wasn’t from Lady Gaga’s music generation added,” Thank god I grew up with Lisa Lisa and the cult Jam..Micheal Jackson and so on bring the 80s back” Another, slamming those who approved the idea, commented, “this isn’t “punk” or “quirky” or “alt” in any way someone tell these mainstream artists to stop tryin so hard to fit in by doing literally the most random shit.”

One simply called it “An Illuminati ritual 🤦🏽‍♀️” Another, talking about this Lady Gaga performance commented, “irstly this video is almost 10 years old. This is an artist name Millie Brown who does “vomit art” not for everyone but hey neither is Gaga. She brought her onstage during her sxsw performance thats all” Watch the video here:

What do you think of this almost decade-old video? Let us know your honest thoughts in the comments.

