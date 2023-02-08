Kanye West and controversy – these two words have always gone hand-by-hand. Wherever Kanye is, controversy follows. In 2016 February, Ye had dropped his music video ‘Famous’ the first single from his album ‘Life of Pablo’ which garnered a lot of backlash and raised a few eyebrows. Why? Well, in the video there were quite a few controversial scenes that had stirred the internet. Want to know what it is? Scroll below to get the scoop!

The music video Famous featured 12 big celebs from the music and film industry of Hollywood, including Taylor Swift, Bill Cosby, Caitlyn Jenner, and others, but everyone was in their n*de self. When it was released, Ye fans had gone bonkers.

In the music video of Famous, 12 celebrities, including Bill Cosby, Caitlyn Jenner, Amber Rose, Ray J, Kim Kardashian West, Taylor Swift, Chris Brown, Rihanna, Donald Trump, Anna Wintour, and George W. Bush were seen sleeping n*de together in an enormous bed. While, it was unclear whether the celebs participated in the music video or their faces were morphed and supremely edited, it had collected a lot of controversies from the viewers.

As reported in Entertainment Weekly, a representative for former President Bush had revealed that he did not participate in the ‘Famous’ video, whereas a close source of Caitlyn Jenner had confirmed that she had nothing to do with the video. After this video went viral, Kanye West started to have a feud with Taylor Swift, George W. Bush and Amber Rose.

After the music video got controversial backlashes, the rapper Kanye West had told Vanity Fair, “It’s not in support or anti any of [the people in the video]. It’s a comment on fame.” He further mentioned that the music video ‘Famous’ wasn’t meant to be erotic and shared, “We were very careful with shots that had [something] sexual to take them out.”

Well, even though none of the other celebrities’ representatives gave any comment on the music video, Taylor Swift’s team has always maintained that the singer never approved of the lyric in Kanye West’s music video that goes, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b—- famous.” However, Ye and his then wife had claimed that Taylor was clear with the line beforehand.

Anyway, what are your thoughts about Kanye West’s music video controversy? Let us know your opinion about this throwback report!

