Kylie Jenner’s childhood was complicated with her mother Kris Jenner and her father Caitlyn Jenner having separated. The latter was born Bruce Jenner but she transitioned to a female years after their separation. Kris and Caitlyn were married from 1991 to 2015 and have two daughters.

Though they separated in 2013, their divorce was settled in 2015. Despite their not so pleasant relationship anymore, they love their daughters Kylie and Kendall. With the former currently dating Timothee Chalamet, here’s what the parents have to say about Kylie’s 2 year long romance with him.

What Do Kris & Caitlyn Jenner Have To Say About Daughter Kylie’s Romance With Timothee Chalamet?

It is no secret that Kylie is close to her mother Kris. Many fans even point out that she is her favorite child, being the youngest of her six kids which also include the Kardashian siblings Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Rob and Kylie’s sister Kendall. But Kylie is also close to her father Caitlyn despite what people think. They are reported to see each other all the time and catch up.

According to Life & Style Magazine, “Caitlyn has met Timothée and thinks he’s a charming young man, not to mention incredibly talented.” To add to it, “she totally gushes about him and is very proud that her daughter has landed such a catch.” The Olympic medalist even wants to meet him often.

“She’s always telling Kylie to bring him around more and no surprise she and Kris have ended up in a competition over who gets more time with him and Kylie,” a source told the portal. As per the alleged competition between the two, Kris has an upper hand as she went on the family trip to Italy with them. Caitlyn wasn’t there but the others met Timothee properly there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

“Kris rubbed that in Cait’s face, but truth be told neither of them have really gotten a whole ton of face time with him,” the insider claimed. Reports have also suggested that Kris wants Timothee to feature on their hit series The Kardashian but Kylie wants to keep their romance as private as possible.

Also the the fact that “his schedule is crazy and when he’s not working” has helped keep him away from the cameras filming the reality television family. When they are off work, Kylie and Timothee “mostly hide out at his house” and “are very insular,” referring to their private dates and moments.

“They really don’t do a whole lot with her family so it’s a big win for Kris or Caitlyn when they do get face time with him,” the source concluded. For the unversed, Kylie and Timothee have been dating for two years and are stronger than ever with fans swooning over their love and matching rings.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Batman Confirmed For ‘The Brave & The Bold’: James Gunn Says It Won’t Be Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News