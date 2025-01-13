Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s romance is only getting stronger as their relationship inches toward its two-year anniversary. The model and the actor have successfully kept the majority of their relationship low-key and private, only seen in public on a few occasions, like a dinner date, a concert, a prominent tennis match, or a notable awards ceremony.

Fans were delighted to witness their rare public display of affection at the 2025 Golden Globes Awards, where Kylie was present to support Timothee. Their pictures from the event went viral on the Internet. A report has revealed why the two keep their relationship private, off social media, and out of the public eye most of the time. Here’s what we know about it.

Exploring Why Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet Keep Their Relationship Away From Public Eye

According to Daily Mail, the reality star and the Dune actor are still trying to figure out and navigate their respective lives and careers. A source told the portal, “They are both very attracted to each other,” but their work-life balance is essential to them. Apart from juggling the online and media scrutiny, Timothee has quite packed filming and traveling schedules.

On the other hand, Kylie has to run her multiple businesses, shoot for her show, and her brand campaigns. She also has two kids to look after all the time. The insider stated that keeping things off the radar and off their social media has strengthened their romance. “Being so secretive besides the odd award show is how they have managed to work,” the report alleged.

Kylie, whose life is open for everyone to comment on regularly, understands the situation and wants to keep it like that. Even though her mother, Kris Jenner, has been eager to get Timothee to feature on their popular reality series The Kardashians, Kylie has refused. “She knows she can’t put the Kardashian spin on it, because if she does, the relationship will be too much to deal with for Timothee,” the source further claimed.

Kylie reportedly wants to keep their relationship going and wants to avoid showcasing her relationship publicly regularly. The insider then stated, “They understand people want to know more, but they want to keep a bunch of stuff to themselves” and continue their private romance. The two enjoy a lot of fame regularly but don’t want to let it seep into their love story.

More About Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet’s Relationship

A previous report by Daily Mail said, “She wants to nurture the relationship” and added, “They love doing normal and fun things with each other and are homebodies.” Kylie and Timothee’s relationship allegedly got quite serious after their holiday trip to Italy, where they claim to have fallen harder.

A source had stated, “They couldn’t keep their hands off each other, kissing by the pool.” Kylie was recently also spotted at the premiere and afterparty of Timothee’s film A Complete Unknown. He was seen introducing her to a bunch of people as they mingled around the event like a power couple.

