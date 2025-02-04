The media harassment and rabid paparazzi culture have been no secret from anyone. From actors and models to singers and musicians, most of the celebrities have spoken against it. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner belongs to the Kardashian-Jenner family and has been under scrutiny for her whole life.

She was on camera for most of her life and featured on their previous show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and their docuseries, The Kardashians. The reality star has been the subject of widespread gossip, narratives, hate, and paparazzi obsession. Here’s what she revealed about the same earlier.

When Kylie Jenner Revealed Feeling Scared Of Paparazzi & Media Harassment As A Teenager

During a November 2023 conversation with Jennifer Lawrence for Interview Magazine, Kylie shared the harassment she faced early on in her life as a teenager. She spoke about how fame changes things and stated, “It’s hard to find people who understand your life. It’s such a rare thing that we’re all going through in this business and with fame.”

She pointed out she was grateful to have her family and that having each other to lean on has been essential. She has been able to stay humble despite witnessing so much money, attention, popularity, and more due to her lifestyle and career. Kylie felt it was a challenge to break through the unwanted attention and harassment.

“With the paparazzi, it’s been tough. I’ve had some horror stories,” she told the actress. She disclosed how when she was 16 years old, she had these 50-year-old men calling her a “little slut” while clicking pictures. The 27-year-old elucidated her horrible experience with more such examples.

Kylie divulged, “Trying to shoot up my skirt and jumping out of the bushes, scaring me, blocking my car. It was worse when I was younger. But I don’t know what it would be like to grow up not in the spotlight, and that’s helped me because I have nothing to refer back to.” While the horrors were hard to face, she was also grateful for the positive side of fame.

Kylie Jenner On Being Grateful For The Platform She Has

The billionaire felt, “I’ve had such an amazing platform, and I choose to put in the work. I could have been handed the same gift and decided not to do anything with it, but I took advantage of this amazing opportunity,” referring to the people who follow her. For the unversed, Kylie has a whopping 394 million followers on Instagram as of Feb 2025, which is close to 400 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics)

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Grammy Awards 2025: Fans React To Taylor Swift Not Winning Any Award Despite 6 Nominations, Say “Who Else Thinks This Was Rigged”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News