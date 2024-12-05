Keeping Up With The Kardashians was one of the most popular and most-watched reality television series ever. The show wrapped up after 20 seasons in 2021 but was promptly replaced with The Kardashians, a revival that started filming soon after and officially premiered in April 2022. Kris Jenner is one member of the Kar-Jenner family, which stars in the series.

The manager and mother of six is known for being a savvy marketer. She is credited with bringing the family to the limelight and ensuring its success. Rumors suggest that Jenner wants to keep the docuseries running because of the control she enjoys over it. Here’s what we know.

Does Kris Jenner Want To Keep The Kardashians Running For Control?

According to Life & Style magazine, The Kardashians is Jenner’s “cornerstone of her personal fortune.” Her daughters have had successful ventures and ways of securing their financial gains. Kim founded the shapewear company Skims, the skincare line Sknn, and the private equity firm Skky. Kourtney runs her lifestyle website, Poosh, and owns the health brand Lemme. Khloe owns the clothing line Good American.

On the other hand, Kendall is the founder of the tequila line 818 Tequila, and Kylie runs the makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics, the skin line Kylie Skin, the clothing line Khy, and the cocktail drink Sprinter.

The insider claimed that Jenner loves the show because she gets to film and spend time with her family and kids, but that’s not true. “Make no mistake, the show has continued for all these years because it’s the part of the family’s business that Kris has the most direct control over,” they alleged. Apart from control, the reality series ensures a steady flow of income for her while two of her daughters are already billionaires.

Kris Jenner’s Attempt To Keep The Money Flowing

After a few health scares faced by Jenner during the past few years, fans have been quick to question why the 70-year-old continues to film and work so extensively. The source said, “For Kris to keep up with the wealth generated by her daughters, especially Kim and Kylie, the reality show means everything to her, and it’s why she’s going to try to keep it going deep into her seventies.” Jenner’s hustle seems to be her way of coping.

Previously, the magazine reported that the media mogul never takes a day off and always takes up meetings or answering calls and emails, even during vacations. “If she goes somewhere and they don’t have WiFi, it’s a disaster because she’s always got to work; she makes that her priority,” the source stated. The following season of The Kardashians is expected in 2025.

