Ariana Grande is a trendy pop icon, known for acting, singing, and songwriting. Born in 1993, she has been in the entertainment world since childhood, known for her role as Cat Valentine in Sam & Cat. Later, she turned to singing and became a global pop culture icon. Having sold more than 90 million records, Grande is among the world’s best-selling artists.

She also served as a coach for The Voice television show, where she was part of one of the most talked-about seasons. She joined the singing competition in 2021, the 21st season. Grande quickly became a fan favorite thanks to her infectious energy and musical insight. Despite her success on the show, the singer did not return and has now left it for good. As recently revealed, she has a personal reason for leaving the show.

Ariana Grande Says Her Problem is That She Gets Emotionally Attached to Everyone

Ariana Grande has revealed that her decision to leave The Voice is due to her emotional attachment to the contestants she mentored. On a recent episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, the “7 Rings” singer shared that she found it increasingly difficult to separate herself from the emotional investment she felt towards her team. “I got so emotionally attached to everyone,” Ariana admitted. “That’s my problem.”

This deep connection made the experience far more taxing than she had anticipated. In her interview, Ariana explained that she loved meeting new people and getting to know them personally. As a coach, she didn’t just want to help her team with their singing abilities; Grande genuinely wanted to be involved in their lives. Her attachment was so strong that she continued to follow them on social media, even though she hadn’t been in direct contact with them.

The pop icon also noted how rewarding it was to see the success of some of her contestants post-show. She shared how happy she was to see Bella DeNapoli welcoming a baby and Sasha Allen working on his solo music career. It’s clear that Ariana’s time on the show was meaningful, but her heart lies in other pursuits, which she feels may not be as emotionally heavy as her time on The Voice.

